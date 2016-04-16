Beyonce Just Dropped a Trailer for “LEMONADE,” Her HBO World Premiere Event

Beyonce always does new projects when we least expect it. Today, she dropped a quick trailer for an upcoming special on HBO titled “Lemonade,” which she calls “A World Premiere Event” in the description. It’s a very sparse trailer, featuring only her behind a car, slowly rising up before we can even see her face. The video cuts to the title screen for “Lemonade,” and the premiere date of next week, April 23. It’s a huge thing to come out of nowhere, and it looks to finally be the album short film we’ve all been looking forward to for some time. One can only guess how good it will be, so make sure you’re watching HBO next Saturday at 9PM EST.