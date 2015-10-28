Bibi Bourelly Drops Her Debut Single “Ego”

By now you know you should know that one-half of the mastermind behind Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” is one 20-year-old Berlin-born singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly. We interviewed her back in April about how this solid gold banger came into existence. Bourelly’s also featured on “Without You” by Lil Wayne, Nick Brewer’s massive hit “Talk To Me,” and Usher’s new single “Chains” alongside label mate Nas (check out their live performance on Kimmel here), but she’s yet to release a debut solo single… until now.

Below is the premiere of “Ego” a song which is preceded by a little clip of Bourelly talking about the tune’s origins and inspirations. It’s lyrically idealistic, a song that she hopes will galvanize listeners “to have a little more backbone and be a bit louder.” As such “Ego” is a sparsely powerful slow-anthem, bristling with confidence thanks largely to her huskily rich tones. Bourelly’s stance is unapologetic and bold—keep your eyes and your ears on this one.

Below is the track, scroll a little further to hear Bourelly talking about “Ego” in her own words.

