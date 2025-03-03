‘Biped 2’ Is the Most Frustratingly Fun Co-Op Experience I’ve Ever Had in My Life (Demo Impressions)

I absolutely adore games with wild and wacky premises, especially when they’re paired with an adorable aesthetic. Biped 2 checked all of these boxes right off the bat. It’s a co-op adventure, where players control their little robots’ legs via their controllers’ analog sticks. When I asked my wife to play with me, I thought it would be an easy little adventure. Oh, how wrong we were. But, while frustrating at times, it was some of the most rewarding fun we’ve ever had playing a video game together, and I can’t wait to dive into the full experience.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Biped 2 has a very interesting control scheme. Each analog stick controls a leg on these adorable robots. And after the brief tutorial gave me and my wife far too much confidence, we jumped into the first level. We breezed through the first stage, so we figured that we’d be more than capable of zipping right through this stage. Right? Well, the game had a completely different idea for us. It was quick to introduce new features and plenty of interesting puzzles. As it mentioned many times, synchronizing is key, and we learned quickly that we had plenty of work to do before that finally clicked into place.

‘Biped 2’ Is a Joy To Play, and the Puzzles Just Kept Getting Better

We died. A lot. 139 times, to be exact. But did we stop having fun while we were playing? Absolutely not. Biped 2 is one of the most hilariously frustrating experiences of our lives, but we couldn’t stop laughing while we were playing. I can wholeheartedly admit, most of those deaths were because we were too busy goofing around, making our Bipeds tap-dance or do other sorts of silly dances. But even though it took us far too long to get through the first stage, we kept on trucking. And I think that’s a testament to just how much fun this game is.

Sure, it’s just a demo, and there will certainly be plenty of additional stages in the final game. But even after playing through the initial seven, we became better. Faster. Maybe not stronger, but you get the point. I didn’t know anything about Biped 2 before jumping into this demo, but I can easily say I’ll be buying the first game before the day is done so we can prepare for this sequel to drop. We’ll be ready for you, Biped 2. We will emerge victorious with less than 139 deaths in the future.