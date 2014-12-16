Blacklisted Prove They Are Hardcore of a “Deeper Kind” With Their New Streaming Track

Philiadelphia hardcore unit Blacklisted have always a bit of an odd duck, mostly because of frontman George Hirsch and his approach to lyrics. Hirsch has never been afraid to cut away from the norm and empty emotion on to the page, making this band light years ahead of the conventional posi “go for mine” and hardcore unity messages that seem to make up the bulk of the genre. Their critically acclaimed 2009 LP No One Deserves To Be Here More Than Me was a favorite amongst fans and now, after a series of recent shows back, Blacklisted returns with their latest LP When People Grow, People Go due on Deathwish. Check out their latest offering “Deeper Kind” above for the first time and order yours in January at Deathwish ahead of it’s February 10 release date. LP details are below.

Track Listing:

01. Insularized

02. Turn In The Pike

03. Riptide

04. Deeper Kind

05. Gossamer

06. Burnt Palms

07. Foreign Observer (w/ Nick WOJ of Cold World)

08. Calendars

09. Wooder Ice

10. Bottle Rockets

11. When People Grow, People Go