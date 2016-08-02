Blackout: Thailand’s Cyber Wars

In BLACKOUT, a series made possible by Jigsaw, VICE News takes viewers across the globe, from Pakistan to Belarus, to examine technology’s role in the ongoing fight for free expression. Watch the rest of the series here.



In May 2014, Thailand’s royal army staged a coup and seized control of the country. Declaring a state of emergency, the ruling Junta began to crack down on civil liberties and silence dissent. A series of cyber laws have since been proposed that would increase the state’s power to control and monitor the internet. In response, activists have declared a cyber war on the Thai Junta, attacking government websites and urging tourists to boycott Thailand.

VICE News meets the hackers determined to cyber-bully the government into submission.

