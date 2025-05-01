Blizzard Has Big Plans for Stadium in ‘Overwatch 2,’ Including a Brand New ‘Payload Race’ Game Mode and In-Game Missions

Since its release in 2022, Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 has struggled to maintain its footing as the reigning champion of hero shooters. Introducing sweeping changes to gameplay and monetization, the sequel was initially met with harsh criticism from dissatisfied players, leading to one of the most negatively reviewed games on Steam. After reverting some of those changes, and since launching Season 16, the future’s looking much brighter. Stadium is Overwatch 2‘s new game mode, and after its positive reception, Blizzard is ready to reveal what’s next.

Stadium was an idea floating around even before the launch of Overwatch 2. Initially an eight-team deathmatch tournament with random upgrades, a shift in design perspective led to the mode’s evolution as it is today. Evidently, it was the right move. Overwatch 2 often sees large spikes in player activity after a new event launches. However, as Blizzard reports, “roughly 50% of all play hours in Overwatch 2 were devoted to Stadium” since its launch last week.

Videos by VICE

Play video

As of now, Stadium features only a slice of the Overwatch 2 roster with a handful of maps. That’ll change soon, with more Heroes, additional maps, new game modes, and improved features and systems over future Seasons. The first update will see Freja, Overwatch 2‘s latest DPS hero, as a mid-season patch for Stadium.

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 Stadium Roadmap details many more changes to come in the following Seasons.

The Stadium Roadmap reveals a new way to play with ‘Payload Race’

Screenshot: Activision Blizzard

Stadium’s Season 17 will invite Junkrat, Sigma, and Zenyatta to the party. Plus a few extra maps and quality-of-life features. Crossplay support for unranked matches, saving and sharing community builds, and All-Star rewards are also coming.

Season 18 will introduce much of the same, including Soujourn, Winston, and Brigitte to the roster, with two additional maps. What’s most notable, however, is Stadium’s brand-new game mode – Payload Race.

Payload Race will pit two teams against each other as they try to push their payloads to a finish line while preventing the other. “In Payload Race, teams escort their payloads toward their destination, battling each other along winding pathways and evolving environments. This culminates in an exciting all-out brawl at the finish line, as the leading team attempts to close out their victory, and the trailing team does whatever they can to stop them,” Overwatch 2 senior designer Dylan Snyder says.

In addition to Payload Race’s introduction, Stadium mode will introduce a new “Quest” system to the mix. Beginning with each game, players will choose from a set of in-game missions to take on during the match. Complete the quest, and you’ll reap the rewards, presumably with bonus currency to spend on more items for your build.

Season 16 is the most significant update yet for Overwatch 2. And, if it’s been a while since you’ve jumped in or you’ve been reluctant to try, there’s no better time to play.