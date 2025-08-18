Dog Allergies? This Pet Bed Is Also an Air Purifier.

Pets are wonderful. Reasons worth waking up in the morning, comforts as we fall asleep at night, tucked warmly in our beds.

They’re also little dander generators, constantly producing and emanating fluff, fur, and all the dirt and dust they accumulate like sponges from wallowing around on the floor, grass, and sidewalk all the time, like some kind of warm-blooded dander factory.

Videos by VICE

Blueair, one of the major air purifier brands, has come out with a pet bed that’s also… an air purifier? I’d never before wondered whether such a thing should exist, but it makes sense: suck up and filter out the pet dander right from where it originates, removing 99.9 percent of airborne pollutants from your room, as well as catching pet fur.

The Blueair PetAir Pro can handle any pet up to 25 pounds, and it’s on sale now for $500.

a unique solution

Blueair is a name familiar to me. I’ve been reviewing air purifiers for over five years, and standing apart from the no-name brands, Blueair is a major name in home air purification.

I’ve tested their products in my home several times over the years, and Blueair is on a tear right now. I suppose one has to do something to stand out from the sea of imitators and randos that became common after Covid and wildfires made in-home air purifiers vastly more common.

First, back in June, Blueair came out with an air purifier that’s also a table. It’s unusual, but it’s not the first. IKEA has one, too. The PetAir Pro, though, is something new entirely.

There are three bed toppers to choose from. The Quilt Bed comes with the PetAir Pro, but for $60 you can add the Scratch Bed that resists angry, curious claws for pets who like to scratch (cats, we’re all looking at you).

If you’re confident your little pal won’t maul it to death with their claws or teeth, the Dream Bed for $70 is a much plusher option than the Quilt Bed.

When an air purifier cleans all the air in one room, it’s called an air change. You’ll see this written on air purifier marketing materials as air changes per hour (ACH). The CDC says to aim for 5 ACH, and the EPA endorses it.

While Blueair says the PetAir Pro can complete 1 ACH in a 1,312 square foot room, that translates to 4.8 ACH in a room up to 273 square feet. That’s close enough to 5 ACH to not matter.

Points for Blueair for being transparent about this. While it’s not difficult to do the math to figure out 5 ACH from the 1 ACH figure (just divide the given square footage by five), lots of air purifier companies, even the most renowned and credible ones, only give the 1 ACH figure because it looks better when they’re trying to sell their products.