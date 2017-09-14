Blueberry Chia Pudding Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 12 hours

Ingredients

for the blueberry chia pudding:

2 cups chia seeds

6 cups|1 liter 420 ml fresh apple cider

1 cup crushed blueberries

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon honey

a pinch of grated allspice

a pinch of kosher salt

for the turmeric apricots:

2 cups|473 ml agave syrup

1 lime, zested and juiced

a pinch of kosher salt

2 tablespoons ground turmeric

2 cups dried apricots

for the goji berries:

½ cup goji berries

½ cup|125 ml orange juice

to serve:

½ cup toasted macadamia nuts

Directions

For the blueberry chia pudding, add cider and honey to chia seeds while whisking making sure there are no clumps. Add remaining ingredients, whisking in periodically. Let sit for two hours or overnight. For the turmeric apricots, in a small pot over low, bring agave syrup to a simmer. Whisk in lime, salt, and turmeric, then pour over apricots and let stand overnight. For the goji berries, soak goji berries in orange juice overnight. To serve, top blueberry chia pudding with turmeric apricots, orange-juice-soaked goji berries, and macadamia nuts. Enjoy.

From How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington

