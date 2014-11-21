Travel Body Talk By Claire Milbrath November 21, 2014, 1:31pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Kayleigh Peddie underwear Photographer: Claire Milbrath Stylist: Sara Graorac Assistant: Catherine Patrick-Boon Grooming: Steffi Nicole Nails: Amy Johnson Videos by VICE Kayleigh Peddie underwear Vintage candy lingerie set Calvin Klein underwear and waistband, vintage robe Urban Outfitters bra, C Boutique skirt Stopshop Boutique skirt, Calvin Klein underwear Rachel Rector garter belt and underwear Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs, Calvin Klein waistband Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs, Calvin Klein waistband American Apparel sweater, Kayleigh Peddie roll on garter and underwear, vintage stockings and tap shoes Vintage top Vintage briefs Vintage briefs, American Apparel socks Tagged:Art, Canada, claire milbrath, claire milbrath fashion, claire milbrath VICE, Fashion, fashion photography, NSFW, photo shoots, Photography, Vice Blog, VICE GLOBAL Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals, From Fancy TVs to Luxury Vibrators 11.22.23 By Rec Room Staff How to Make Your Penis Seem Bigger, During Sex or Forever 11.13.23 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp and Ian Burke These VICE Reader Bestsellers Are on Mega Sale for Prime Big Deal Days 10.10.23 By Angel Kilmister, Nicolette Accardi, Adam Rothbarth, and Becca Blasdel Our Editors Pick the Best Stuff From Nordstrom’s Epic Anniversary Sale 07.19.23 By Rec Room Staff