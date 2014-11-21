VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Travel

Body Talk

By

Share:


Kayleigh Peddie underwear

​Photographer: Claire Milbrath
Stylist: Sara Graorac
​Assistant: Catherine Patrick-Boon
Grooming: Steffi Nicole
Nails: Amy Johnson

Videos by VICE


Kayleigh Peddie underwear


Vintage candy lingerie set


Calvin Klein underwear and waistband, vintage robe


Urban Outfitters bra, C Boutique skirt


Stopshop Boutique skirt, Calvin Klein underwear


Rachel Rector garter belt and underwear


Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs,​ Calvin Klein waistband


Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs, Calvin Klein waistband


American Apparel sweater, Kayleigh Peddie roll on garter and underwear, vintage stockings and tap shoes​​ ​​


Vintage top ​

Vintage briefs

Vintage briefs, American Apparel socks

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE