Bong Appetit: Simply Pure

Let’s get cooking! Host Abdullah Saeed travels to his home-away-from-home—the mile-high city of Denver, Colorado—for another weedful day. Here he meets cannabis enthusiasts and entrepreneurs Wanda James and Chef Scott Durrah, the first African-Americans licensed in the state of Colorado to own a dispensary and manufacturer of infused products: Simply Pure. Abdullah meets up with the pair at their restaurant, Jezebel’s Southern Bistro & Bar, for food with a Southern flair and a Coloradan attitude. Next, Abdullah tours the Simply Pure Dispensary and Viola Extracts to get schooled on some of the finest green goodies ever grown, with guidance from owner Dan Pettigrew and expert extractor Professor Piff. After Abdullah smokes some samples, he hangs with Chef Durrah for a lesson in pairing papaya weed with sweet Jamaican curry mussels and more for a simply, purely, perfectly home-cooked meal amongst friends. Just be sure to get your measurements right.