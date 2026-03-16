Bonnaroo 2026: Everything You Need to Know (Lineups, Dates, How to Get Tickets, And More)

Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo is one of the festivals most anticipated by fans, year after year. And with each year’s festival bringing top-notch headliners atop a decidedly eclectic bill, this fest has become one to look out for—especially for fans in the south and midwest who can’t make it to Coachella (sorry, but it’s true).

However, I would argue that Bonnaroo brings a festival spirit of its own, characterized by its smashing together of rock, EDM, country, hip hop, and more. This is what festival culture can and should be, it seems to say. And, frankly, we don’t disagree.

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The Strokes. RÜFÜS DU SOL. Noah Kahan. Yes, and? Jessie Murph, Blues Traveler (!?). Amyl and the Sniffers right alongside Mountain Grass Unit. Japanese Breakfast and Trombone Shorty. Something called Kesha Presents: Superjâm Esoteríca: The Alchemy of Pop.

Are you picking up what I’m putting down?

Festival Details

This year’s Bonnaroo will take place June 11-14 at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Past festivals have featured a full lineup for Thursday, but not this year’s—fans have speculated this is a necessary cost-cutting measure due to last year’s history-making cancellation in the face of a brutal summer storm. This year’s Thursday is more of a kick-off party, featuring Skrillex in the headlining slot.

Friday’s headliners include The Strokes, GRiZ, and Turnstile. Saturday boasts RÜFÜS DU SOL, Teddy Swims, and the Neighbourhood. And Sunday’s lineup will feature Noah Kahan, Role Model, and Kesha. (Don’t miss the Saturday late-night party with Weird Al Yankovic.)

But the undercard is the real story here, many fans agree. Take a look at the full Bonnaroo 2026 lineup below.

Bonnaroo 2026: How to Get Tickets

A range of passes are available, including 4-day, 1-day, and 2-day passes, plus a frankly overwhelming array of camping options, at Bonnaroo’s official site.

You can also find Bonnaroo tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Bonnaroo 2026: LIneup

Thursday (June 11)

Skrillex

Four Tet, Vince Staples, Spiritual Cramp

Friday (June 12)

The Strokes, GRiZ, Turnstile

Mt. Joy, Major Lazer, Jessie Murph, Yungblud, Geese, Cloonee, Lil Jon, Blood Orange, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, bbno$, Zack Fox, Smino, Sidepiece, Rachel Chinouriri, The Dare, Adventure Club, Notion, Mother Mother, Laszewo, Blues Traveler, Wolfmother, Wednesday, The Chats, Lambrini Girls, Amble, Daniel Allan, Goldie Boutilier, Dora Jar, Villanelle, Jackie Hollander, PawPaw Rod

Saturday (June 13)

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood

Alabama Shakes, Chase & Status, Sara Landry, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Amyl & The Sniffers, Sub Focus, Gorgon City, Flipturn, Passion Pit, Snow Strippers, Tash Sultana, Wyatt Flores, Boys Noize, Holly Humberstone, Deathpact, SG Lewis, Osees, Waylon Wyatt, The Runarounds, DJ Trixie Mattel, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Confidence Man, Arcy Drive, Mountain Grass Unit, Juelz, The Stews, Congress the Band, Midnight Generation, Sunami, Nikita the Wicked

Kesha Presents: SuperJam Esoterica — The Alchemy of Pop

Sunday (June 14)

Noah Kahan, Role Model, Kesha

Tedeschi Trucks Band, LSZEE, Clipse, Mariah the Scientist, Daily Bread, Modest Mouse, Big Gigantic, Japanese Breakfast, Turnover, San Holo, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Del Water Gap, Spacey Jane, Audrey Hobert, FCUKERS, Blondshell, Little Stranger, Aly & AJ, Hemlocke Springs, Steph Strings, A Hundred Drums, Girl Tones, Motifv