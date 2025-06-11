Bonnie Blue’s ‘Petting Zoo’ Stunt Allegedly Got Her Banned From OnlyFans

Apparently, even OnlyFans has its limits. According to a new report by The Sun, Bonnie Blue has been banned by OnlyFans months after she slept with more than 1,000 men in one day.

The adult content creator’s page was pulled due to breach of terms after her “extreme challenge” content “crossed a line,” the outlet alleged.

“Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousand a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone,” a source claimed to the outlet. “Her page has officially been pulled. Her latest stunts have taken things too far. She’s crossed a line and OnlyFans had no choice but to act.”

A spokesperson for the site told the outlet that “extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans. The spokesperson added that such content “is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service.”

With that in mind, the spokesperson said, “Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

Per the outlet, Blue previously claimed to be raking in more than $689,000 per month on the site. That means, if that figure held steady throughout the year, she’ll lose more than $8 million annually as a result of the ban.

Bonnie Blue’s Past OnlyFan Stunts

Sleeping with 1,057 in 24 hours isn’t the only extreme challenge in which Blue has participated.

She previously challenged college boys to see who could give her the best orgasm and promised to pay the winner’s tuition, the outlet reported.

Most recently, Blue canceled plans to host “Bonnie Blue’s Petting Zoo,” per the outlet. She’d planned to be naked and tied up in a glass box and allow participants to do whatever they wanted to her, the outlet reported. Blue had hoped to sleep with 2,000 men during her latest stunt, according to the outlet.

Blue has yet to speak out about the situation.

