I Make €50,000 a Month on OnlyFans

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany.

As you probably already know, life is expensive as hell right now. Your energy bill suddenly quadrupled, your groceries are becoming more and more basic every week and the rent is too damn high. In this economy, there are very few ways to make a quick buck and have a decent quality of life – plus, most of them involve risking jail time.

Videos by VICE

One of the few exceptions is creating adult content on platforms like OnlyFans – a solution that’s currently working for German model Bonny Lang (aka Bonny Tagesbrief), 26, who makes €50,000 to €70,000 a month for four to eight hours of work a day. Her customers – mostly men – spend a pretty penny on her dirty talk recordings, erotic photos and videos.

She answered all our practical questions on what it’s like to actually do it.

VICE: Hey Bonny. Do you consider yourself a sex worker?

Bonny Lang: Yes, I’d say so. About ten percent of customers don’t actually want pictures of me at all, they want me to rate their dick. They send me their dick pics and ask me to assess their penis in exchange for a tip. The sexting ends with me giving them instructions to jerk off.

**How much do you ask for your most expensive content?

**About €2,500 to €3,000. Everyday I send a message to all my clients – they have the same price and therefore, the same level of content. If customers want something more exclusive, it’ll cost more.

I have a sort of internal system for protection. You can’t just tell me, “I want to see your hottest content right now”, you first have to build up a bond with me. If I sent customers the most explicit content right away, I’d run the risk of it being resold. I work with a company that deletes my content from other websites all the time.

The most expensive products are usually video requests, between two and a half and five minutes long – they’re all highly individualised. Some people want me to strip, others want me to play with toys or ice cubes. Then there are videos where I massage myself with oil, these are in the three-digit range. There are also videos in the four-digit range, but I don’t want to tell you what I do in those.

What’s the difference for you between OnlyFans and porn?

I’m not being filmed while I have sex and I can work in a much more autonomous way. I don’t have a boss. I can set my own boundaries, my own prices, my own tasks. I decide which customers to work with. My services are just different. I’m always available – the girl next door, so to speak. Traditional porn stars are much more removed, you can’t just contact them.

**Do you ever get harassed by users?

**As an erotic model, I have a completely different definition of harassment. I’m prepared for a lot of filthy remarks to come my way – these could become new customers one day. In general, though, I also get a lot of hate – especially on TikTok, it can get out of hand. People say things like, “You’re worthless”, “You’re stupid”, or “Whore”. But I’m a public figure, so hostility is part of the job unfortunately.

**Are you ever turned off by clients?

**One customer asked me to trash his girlfriend, he bought voice messages of me putting her down. I also sold him underwear for her to wear – that was my limit.

Apart from that, there have been some requests involving faeces – I don’t do that. Some customers also want me to give them my finger and toenails. Disgust and fetish are in the eye of the beholder, so as long as everything is legal, I think it’s fine.

**How often do you have to be friendly to a customer even though you find them unpleasant?

**That happens from time to time – I have to really make an effort with about 20 percent of my customers. For example, if these customers are into humiliating me while talking dirty, I have to stay in the role even though I don’t like that in my private life.

**How would you describe your customers?

**It’s a mixed crowd. I have customers who don’t experience intimacy in their normal lives, some have a hard time with women or are very shy. But I don’t feel sorry for them, I’m happy I can give them something they need – they’re always quite grateful, too.

**What would your ten-year-old self say about your job?

**I think she’d be pretty impressed with everything I’ve accomplished: My own company, two employees, a nice apartment. But I don’t think I would have really understood it when I was ten, either. My 13-year-old self would perhaps be a bit more sceptical and wonder if this is the right thing for me.

**Has anything changed from when you started?

**Back then, I only did soft content and now I do a lot more. I’m glad I’m more confident in front of the camera now.