Bourbon Caramelo Recipe

Makes: 5 cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

3 cups|684 grams granulated sugar

3 cups|715 ml heavy cream

½ cup|125 ml bourbon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped

Directions

In a medium saucepan, heat the sugar and ¾ cups water over medium-high. Cook until the caramel is a light golden brown, 10 minutes. Turn heat off and at let stand for 1 minute, then slowly add the cream, stirring, to combine. Stir in the bourbon, salt, and vanilla and cool completely before using. Caramel will keep, refrigerated, for up to 1 month.

