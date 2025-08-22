Brand New Rock-Adjacent Albums Dropping Soon That Should Be On Your Radar

The next two months are looking good for new album releases, and here are four you should keep an eye on. If you like sludgy rock, off-kilter experimental love songs, sassy one-two punches that may or may not include a baritone saxophone, or some scuzzy egg punk, these upcoming releases are for you.

‘Anything can be a hammer’ — bloodsports

Play video

New York-based rock band bloodsports are gearing up to release their debut album, Anything Can Be A Hammer, on October 17. They’ve released two singles—”Rosary” and the most recent “Calvin”—with a heavy, drudgy rock sound. The band called “Calvin” the “most standard ‘rock’ song on the record,” taking on an almost Pixies-like sound. Meanwhile, “Rosary” trudges along through the mud until its cut through by guitar that squeals like a pig at slaughter. On August 23, bloodsports will appear at Sabu Title Fest in Brooklyn, then at New York’s Night Club 101 on August 30.

‘Worldwide’ — Snooper

Play video

Nashville punks Snooper are releasing their new album, Worldwide, on October 3 with an album release show that night at Eastside Bowl. They’ve recently released the latest single, “Guard Dog,” along with the video. Taking egg punk in a smoother direction (but keeping an element of chaotic fuzz and scuzz), Worldwide is the first time Snooper has worked with a producer. The album itself is described as being about “experimentation and change,” according to guitarist Connor Cummins. “Guard Dog,” meanwhile, is about “losing and gaining perspective, having a voice, and learning how to use it,” said vocalist Blair Tramel. Mostly, though, “it’s about having fun – which is the most important thing.”

‘playin’ dumb’ — tchotchke

Play video

Tchotchke will be dropping their newest album, Playin’ Dumb, on September 5, and have recently released the title single. With light, jangly tunes and airy harmonies, this twee trio presents a narrative of exasperated compliance with an insecure boyfriend. Every lyric is a punch to the fragile male ego—the TKO of “never confess I’m not really impressed” back to back with “misunderstand so you feel like a man”—while the narrator rolls her eyes, grins and bears it. “Playin’ Dumb” follows the singles “Now I Love You,” “Poor Girl,” and “Did You Hear?” In the meantime, Tchotchke will support Hunx and His Punx on a brief tour from September 9 to the 16.

‘come back down’ — total wife

Play video

Experimental duo Total Wife are releasing their latest album Come Back Down, on September 19, and dropped the new single “make it last” earlier this month. Described as initially “kind of a horny song,” the new single is a wall of sound that presses on the ear drums nicely, like someone holding your face in their hands. It’s dreamy but off-kilter, like staggering home after being kissed until you pass out. Vocalist Ash Richter said the song eventually “ended up as a love song to the road, or like an ode to time passing veiled by the excitement of living. When overwhelming euphoria removes you from your surroundings and sense of time.”

Photo by Emily Moses