Breakfast Pasta Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pint multi-colored cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|227 grams bacon

6 ounces|170 grams pork sausage, casings removed

1 small yellow onion, diced

5 ounces|142 grams baby spinach

1 pound|454 grams fettuccini

⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

4 large egg yolks

2 pieces white bread, toasted and crumbled

fried eggs, to serve

your favorite hot sauce, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to broil. Drizzle the tomatoes with the olive oil, salt, and pepper and cook until slightly blackened and soft, 6 to 7 minutes. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook until the fat has rendered and the bacon is crisp, 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon, until brown and crisp, 3 minutes. Add the onion and cook until slightly soft, 2 minutes. Add the spinach and cook until wilted, 1 minute. Keep warm. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the fettucini and cook until al dente, 12 minutes. Drain, saving ⅓ cup|79 ml cooking liquid, then transfer the pasta to the skillet. Mix the parmesan and egg yolks with the pasta water and add to the skillet along with the tomatoes, bacon, salt, and pepper and toss to combine. Divide the pasta among bowls and top each with a fried egg and breadcrumbs. Serve with hot sauce, if you like.

