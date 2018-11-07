Vince Gilligan Is Cooking Up a ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie

Buy a bouquet of lily of the valley and fling some pizzas on the roof or whatever, because Breaking Bad is coming back. According to a new report in the Albuquerque Journal that has since been confirmed by Variety, show creator Vince Gilligan has written a script for a two-hour movie based on the hit AMC show—and it’s already heading into production.

The film is supposedly set to start shooting in New Mexico this month under the working title Greenbriar, with production scheduled from mid-November through early 2019. Gilligan is rumored to also be on board to direct the film, which, according to Deadline, will be “a standalone installment in the Breaking Bad franchise.” The show’s original producers, Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, are also working on the project.

As far as the actual plot goes, our only real clue is a cryptic logline for the upcoming movie, first published by the Journal. According to the newspaper, the film will follow “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” which, uh, isn’t exactly all that helpful.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we have. There’s no word on whether any of the show’s original cast will return—not even Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul—or when in the series chronology the film might take place.

There are a lot of options for a Breaking Bad movie: Gilligan could go the Sopranos route and pen a prequel film, but who wants to watch an entire movie about Walter White’s struggles to get high school kids to stop fucking around with the eye-wash station? Plus, we’ve already got Better Call Saul.

Or he could pull a Deadwood and pick up the story years later, long after Walter built that goofy robot gun to save Jesse and then died. That would make a little more sense, since, as IndieWire points out, Bryan Cranston is currently tied up doing a Broadway show this winter and likely won’t have the bandwidth to fly out to New Mexico and don the Heisenberg hat again.

But, again, that doesn’t sound all that great. What’s a Breaking Bad movie without Walt? Do we need an entire movie about Walt Jr. learning to cook his own breakfasts, or a grown-up Holly building her own meth empire? Also, what does any of this have to do with a kidnapped man?

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to see what Gilligan’s got cooking, since details will likely start flowing once the film starts shooting in the next few weeks. Until then, do yourself a favor and go watch Better Call Saul. Even Guillermo del Toro knows that Bob Odenkirk’s spinoff has somehow become even better than Breaking Bad.

Update (11/7): Slashfilm has confirmed that the movie will follow Jesse Pinkman after the events of the series finale, with Aaron Paul reprising his role. He’s the kidnapped man!



