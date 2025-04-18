How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41: The Ultimate Guide

It’s finally WWE’s biggest wrestling weekend of the year—WrestleMania 41. Fans are flocking to Sin City to see stars like John Cena, Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and CM Punk compete during the two-day extravaganza. WrestleMania 41 is on April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. If you’re unsure how to tune into all this weekend has to offer, have no fear, we’re here to help.

How To Watch WrestleMania 41

As always, because of WWE’s exclusive deal with Peacock, domestic fans with a subscription can watch with no extra cost. Fans overseas can watch WWE’s Premium Live Events via Netflix due to their $5 billion deal that began in January. The start time for both days is 7 p.m. ET. That means fans on the West Coast will have to tune in starting at 4 p.m. PT.

WrestleMania Match Cards

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns main events night one, while John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ long-awaited championship match closes out night two. Beyond that, the match order is unconfirmed, but we know which matches will happen each day.

Night 1 (matches not in order):

World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Night 2 (matches not in order):

Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio Women’s World Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

VICE will provide live updates during WrestleMania weekend, so check back often for results.