I’ve Never Been So Glad That a New Console Is Compatible With Old Accessories as I Am With the Switch 2

We finally got a proper pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2 today. Yay! That’s great news. The bad news, though? All of the accessories that are launching alongside the Switch 2 are going to see a bit of a price bump. That’s not so good. But this is just a friendly reminder: the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with Switch 1 Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers, so you won’t need to go bankrupt after finally securing a pre-order for yourself. Save the $95 on the Joy-Con 2s, and just use your OG ones for a while.

Yes, I Know We All Love Fancy New Things, but Invest in Some Og Switch Stuff for the Time Being

The original Nintendo Switch has been around for over 8 years now. And through this time, I’m still using the original Joy-Cons that I got with the console, as well as the Pro Controller I purchased shortly after it released. Yes, I’ve had JoyCon Drift in the past, but with a bit of patience and some quick thinking (and some Amazon shopping), I was able to repair these controllers myself. And my Pro Controller, in its fancy translucent shell, is still kicking along after all this time. So once I can secure the finances to get my hands on a Switch 2, I don’t need to fret about not buying an additional pair of Joy-Con 2s.

Let’s be real: we all know that most of us are going to buy the Switch 2 Camera, and then never use it once the novelty wears off. Game Chat seems like a great idea, but I already see many folks migrating to Discord rather quickly. And yes, charging the Joy-Cons on a separate dock may be a little annoying, but I’d rather do that than spend an additional $100 on launch day. I’m already going to go broke buying Mario Kart World and whatever else I can find.

It’s genuinely great to see that Nintendo is allowing players to use their old controllers with the new console. There are a lot of people with bigger families who have already invested tons of cash into their Switch 1 accessories. And with games like Split Fiction supporting Game Share with original Switch consoles, players can keep the fun going for years after the release. We may just need to miss out on Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour for a little while, as we wait for accessory prices to drop. Oh darn.