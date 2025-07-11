Bring Me the Horizon’s Surprise New Album Is the Perfect Music To Study To—No, Really

Bring Me The Horizon just surprised fans with a new album that was quite unexpected. On Friday, July 11, the British rockers dropped Lo-files: a 23-song album of lo-fi remixes of some of their biggest songs from their Sempiternal (2013) era through their most recent album, Post Human: Nex Gen (2024).

Spekaing about Lo-files, BMTH frontman Oli Sykes describes as the album as “utility music,” whcih is meant to soothe and inspire the creative mind. “The original idea for our Go To record [2019’s Music To Listen To… project] was actually something more chill: a record you could put on while studying or zoning out. It ended up way more chaotic than I originally intended.”

“So I guess this is another attempt at creating something low-key,” he added. “I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I’m working or feeling anxious, so I hope this record can do the same for others.”

Notably, Bring Me The Horizon are not the only ones transforming their songs into new versions latekly, as Irish band Fontaines D.C. appeared on Triple J’s Like a Version earlier this year and delivered a reimagined cover of BMTH’s “Can You Feel My Heart” as a mashup with Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box.”

The Irish band’s “Can You Feel My Heart-Shaped Box” cover starts out slow and haunting, with the low tone of singer Grian Chatten’s voice serving as a contrast to the high-pitched performance of BMTH’s Oli Sykes.

As the song builds to a deep, electronic apex, Chatten begins singing the lyrics of “Heart-Shaped Box” and it absolutely works. The whole thing kind of sounds like a Darklands-era Jesus and Mary Chain B-side, so shoutout to Fontaines D.C. for pulling that off.

Speaking about the band’s decision to cover Bring Me The Horizon’s “Can You Feel My Heart,” Fontanes D.C. guitarist Conor Curley explained that it was their frontman’s “idea initially.”

“I think the sound of that song, the kind of electronic elements, and just the general vibe reflects stuff we were touching on on our last album ‘Romance’ so it kind of seemed like a good place to start,” he added, per NME. “And it’s a moody, beautiful song.”

As for why it was important to them that they include Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” Curley shared that it’s close to his own heart because it’s “probably up there with one of the first songs I learned on guitar in drop d [tuning].”