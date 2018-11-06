We’re Taking ‘British Masters’ Live, with Suede’s Brett Anderson

The Lion King, Harry Potter, School Of Rock – none of these things were intended to be performed live on stage, but they are – to a delightful audience of all ages, may we add – and now we’re gonna be doing the same with our series The British Masters. That’s the one where we get into a deep chat with UK music icons, as hosted by the Quietus co-founder and journalist John Doran. Think of it like Noisey going on Broadway, but with less lion and more legend. Or probably more like one of those talks you get in a book shop, but undeniably a lot better.

To get you up to speed, since we launched the series in 2012 with a Bryan Ferry interview, host John has chatted to over 30 legends – including both Gallagher brothers, Dizzee Rascal, John Cale, Viv Albertine and the late Mark E Smith. Here, if you need a refresher, why don’t you get into one of his chats with Sex Pistols and PiL frontman John Lydon aka big Johnny Rotten below:

Videos by VICE

Anyway, as mentioned above, we’re gonna be doing it live on stage. It’ll be the same show you know and love but performed to a live audience so: a) who knows what fun might happen; and b) you can apply for tickets. The first one is with Suede frontman Brett Anderson, at east London’s Rio Cinema in Dalston, on Wednesday 28 November at 7PM. And if you wanna come you’re gonna need to head here to get tickets. Here’s the flyer if you like your info in maximum size form.

If you’re the kind of person who scrolls down and is like ‘OK, where do I cop,’ here’s that ticket link again.

You can follow Noisey on Twitter.