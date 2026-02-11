Britney Spears Reportedly Sold off the Rights to Her Entire Music Catalog

Britney Spears reportedly just scored a major windfall of cash. According to TMZ, the iconic pop singer has sold off the rights to her entire music catalog.

The outlet reports that they obtained legal documents showing that Britney sold her share of her catalog ownership to music publishing company Primary Wave. It is not clear exactly how much the sale was worth, but TMZ sources called it a “landmark deal.” The estimated figure is somewhere around $200 million.

According to the documents, the sale was finalized on December 30. TMZ’s sources stated that Spears is happy with the outcome and has been spending time with her sons to celebrate.

The deal includes the following Britney Spears songs and more:

“…Baby One More Time”

“Break The Ice”

“Circus”

“Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know”

“Everytime”

“Gimme More”

“Hold It Against Me”

“I Wanna Go”

“If U Seek Amy”

“I’m a Slave 4 U”

“I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”

“Lucky”

‘”My Prerogative”

“Oops!… I Did It Again”

“Overprotected”

“Piece of Me”

“Sometimes”

“Stronger”

“Till The World Ends”

“Toxic”

“Womanizer”

“(You Drive Me) Crazy”

Spears is far from the first of her music industry peers to sell ownership of their music catalogue. Justin Bieber and Bruce Springsteen have both made similar deals, as have heavy bands Slipknot and Deftones.

In February 2026, sources told Billboard the Deftones had sold a majority stake of their music catalog to Warner Music Group. All but one member of the band were part of the deal. Those who sold were seeking a “mid- to high-double-digit multiple” for the rights to their songs. No specific timeframe was disclosed, but the Deftones’ deal reportedly happened sometime in the past couple of years.

As for Slipknot, in 2025, they made a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners to sell their publishing and royalty rights. “After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto continuing what Slipknot started,” Slipknot band leader Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said of the deal. “Only they want to go even bigger. Get ready. Hail The Knot.”

Again, the amount of the deal was not disclosed, but was said to be in the range of $120 million.