Bungie Is Looking To Make ‘Destiny 2’ More Accessible to New Players

Destiny 2 is a fairly simple game to play. But the most complicated thing about it happens to be a significant portion of the experience: solidifying your build. Getting your armor sets right, enhancing, catalysts for exotics, and more. For a returning player, it can be a lot if you’ve taken significant time away. For a new player, it’s incredibly overwhelming. Fortunately, Bungie is aware of this and will be taking steps to ease the entry.

‘Destiny 2’ can benefit from a more streamlined early experience

In an interview with YouTuber MrRoflWaffles, Destiny 2′s assistant game director Robbie Stevens offered information on Bungie’s plans to create a “more curated experience for the early parts of the game.” And this is great news. I know firsthand how daunting it is to step into the world with (relatively) fresh eyes. Don’t get me wrong, my bow game is still strong. Right now, I could jump back in The Crucible and do damage. But the larger systems at play in Destiny 2? I got nothing for you.

Stevens also mentioned that curated experiences might even be something veteran players want. But Bungie wants to do it in a way that “doesn’t take away from the depth and buildcraft agency that being a veteran player comes with.” And I get that. When you understand how all the systems work and you can chart a path for your build? Destiny 2 gives you an insane amount of options.

Seeing what The Edge of Fate looks like and knowing that Renegades is on the horizon has me excited for what Bungie has cooking up in the future. I’ve already planted my flag and committed to making my return to the game very soon. So, I’ll grab Shaun and we can run through them together. Because he’s right, Destiny 2 is more fun with friends. And if those friends have an easier time getting into and understanding the game, that’s even better.