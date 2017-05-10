Burrata Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 (14-ounce|400-gram) balls burrata

1 ½ ounces|45 grams baby arugula

balsamic vinegar, to taste

extra-virgin olive oil, to taste

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2-3 vine-ripe tomatoes, cut into wedges

5 fresh basil leaves

Directions

Transfer the burrata to a platter. In a large bowl, toss the arugula with the oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper and transfer to the platter. Add the tomatoes and basil to the bowl along with some more oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the tomatoes to the platter and serve.

From Chef’s Night Out: Xemei

