Burrata Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 (14-ounce|400-gram) balls burrata
1 ½ ounces|45 grams baby arugula
balsamic vinegar, to taste
extra-virgin olive oil, to taste
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2-3 vine-ripe tomatoes, cut into wedges
5 fresh basil leaves
Directions
Transfer the burrata to a platter. In a large bowl, toss the arugula with the oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper and transfer to the platter. Add the tomatoes and basil to the bowl along with some more oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the tomatoes to the platter and serve.
