Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Players Are Skipping Battlefield 6

A new study has revealed that many Call of Duty Black Ops 7 players are not buying Battlefield 6. Fans anticipating BO7 are overwhelmingly avoiding the competitor shooter. However, the research also revealed that BF6 players are interestingly doing the opposite.

BO7 Players Are Not Buying Battlefield 6

Screenshot: Activision

Over the last few months, competition between Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6 has been heating up. In October, PlayStation backed the EA shooter over CoD this year by launching a global marketing campaign for PS6. Activision responded by making Call of Duty Black Ops 6 free-to-play during BF6’s launch.

However, another group taking EA seriously are CoD fans themselves. According to a new study, many Call of Duty players are remaining loyal to the franchise and not buying Battlefield 6. The October study was done by marketing research firm Circana. Prolific gaming analyst Mat Piscatella revealed the data on BlueSky and explained that only 24% of BO7 players intend to purchase Battlefield 6.

Screenshot: BlueSky matpiscatella.bsky.social

“Black Ops 7 purchase intenders are 63% male, 32% aged 18–34, 47% play on PC, and 24% intend to also buy Battlefield 6.” However, where this gets really interesting is that over half of BF6 players questioned said they intend to also buy Call of Duty BO7 when it launches on November 14, 2025. “Battlefield 6 purchase intenders are 79% male, 47% aged 18–34, 55% play on PC, and 56% intend to also buy Black Ops 7.”

Is BO7 on Track to Outsell Battlefield 6?

Screenshot: Activision

With over half of Battlefield 6 players intending to also purchase BO7, could this be a sign that Call of Duty is gearing up to get massive sales in November? After all, they have two player bases who are willing to purchase the new shooter on the release date.

It’s especially worth considering when only a small percentage of CoD BO7 players who asked were willing to give BF6 a try in comparison. However, the showdown between Battlefield and Call of Duty recently got an interesting update that could complicate things further.

Battlefield 6 Launch Sales Are Already Huge

Screenshot: X @BFBulletin

In an October 14 post on X by Battlefield Bulletin, it was revealed that Battlefield 6 has already sold a staggering 6.5 million copies at launch. “According to Alinea Analytics, BF6 has sold more than 6.5 million copies in just 4 days! The game has already generated over $350 million in revenue.” Interestingly, the data also revealed that 65% of BF6’s sales were on Steam.

This seems to line up with Circana’s research, which showed that 56% of its players were on PC. This could mean that BO7 is likely to get bigger sales on consoles. So the question is, are there more active CoD players on console than Battlefield players on PC? Only time will tell which shooter will come out on top.

However, the showdown between BO7 and BF6 is getting more and more interesting every week.