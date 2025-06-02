There’s a Camp Snap Camera Shortage. Here’s Where You Can Still Find ‘Em.

“Due to unexpected demand, stock is extremely limited. We have a few colors available to ship now. Thanks for your support.” Who’d have thought the Camp Snap, the low-tech, point-and-shoot camera that’s all over Instagram, would be the target of a store run in 2025? Yet here we are.

Given how difficult it is to find one at the usual retailers these days, it’s a relief that at least where they are found in stock, the Camp Snaps are selling for the normal $70 price tag and not being marked up by greedy profiteers.

where to find it now

Forget backorders and eBay mystery specials. Including the Camp Snap website itself, a grab bag of stores have certain colors in stock. Here’s where I’ve found stock that you can order for immediate shipping:

Huckberry: Only has black and what Huckberry calls dark green, which is much more of an olive green. Think less REI green, more Army Jeep green.

Urban Outfitters: More choice, surprisingly. There’s black, white, red, turquoise, and the same green that Huckberry calls dark green, except here it’s called the equally misleading forest green, which is what Camp Snap itself calls it. It’s still Army green.

Camp Snap: The obvious choice. They’ve got chestnut brown, “forest green,” midnight blue, crimson red, flamingo pink, and stealth black. Such fun names.

Camp Snap – Credit: Matt Jancer