Cannabis Compounds Do Something Surprising to Your Liver, Study Finds

Weed has bounced between miracle branding, moral panic, and stoner stereotypes as long as we can remember. Somewhere in the middle of all that noise, there are still real medical questions worth asking. One of them is whether cannabis compounds could help with fatty liver disease, a condition that affects a huge number of adults and still has very few drug treatments.

A new study from researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem suggests the answer might be yes, at least in mice. The team found that two non-psychoactive cannabis compounds, CBD and CBG, improved blood sugar control, reduced liver fat, and lowered harmful blood lipids in obese mice with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, or MASLD. The paper was published in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

Videos by VICE

MASLD is the form of fatty liver disease linked to metabolism rather than alcohol, and it has become the most common chronic liver disorder worldwide. The Hebrew University says it affects about one-third of the adult population, which is shockingly high, considering how little it’s talked about.

Cannabis Compounds Fixed Mice Livers, Even on High-Fat Diets

What caught researchers’ attention here was how the compounds seemed to work. Instead of mainly acting through the cannabinoid receptors people usually associate with cannabis, CBD and CBG appeared to help the liver build up phosphocreatine, which works like a backup energy reserve. The treatments also restored lysosomal function, helping liver cells clear out harmful fats and waste more effectively. After four weeks, the mice showed improved liver function despite being on a high-fat diet.

CBG looked especially strong. According to the university’s summary, both compounds improved glucose handling, but CBG had a more pronounced effect on body fat, insulin sensitivity, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol. That makes it the standout in this pair, which is saying something given how often CBD is seen as the publicist-friendly face of cannabis medicine.

Senior author Joseph Tam said, “Our findings identify a new mechanism by which CBD and CBG enhance hepatic energy and lysosomal function.” He added that this “contributes to improved liver lipid handling and highlights these compounds as promising therapeutic agents for MASLD.”

The obvious catch is that this was a mouse study. The compounds were given through daily abdominal injections, not the tinctures and capsules people grab off a shelf. So nobody should read this and assume their CBD routine is suddenly doing stealth liver repair. Still, with no approved pharmacological treatments for MASLD noted by the researchers, this early result deserves real attention.