Makes: 1 pound|454 grams cannabutter

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

6 grams marijuana

1 pound|454 grams unsalted butter



Directions

Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Spread marijuana out into an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake the marijuana, taking care not to let the marijuana go over 250°F|120°C and burn (if this happens, you can lose potency). Bake for about 35-40 minutes, then remove from the oven and cool before grinding into a coarse powder. This decarboxylated weed will keep in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to 2 months. In a medium saucepan over medium-low, melt the butter. Add the decarboxylated weed and cook, taking care not to let the temperature go over 200°F|93°C, for about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, undisturbed, for 10 minutes, before straining through a fine mesh-sieve set over a bowl. Press carefully with a spoon to extract as much oil as possible.

The cannabutter will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 8 weeks.

