3 Rappers That You Definitely Don’t Want To Fight

Plenty of rappers have bragged about how tough they are in their music. A lot of times, the form that violence takes involves a lot of guns, escalating into life-or-death situations. But what happens when we put the arms down? Who can really go blow for blow when there’s no ammunition involved? What about a good ol’ fashioned fight?

While some artists might lose some of the toughness as a result, others live what they rap about. Noisey has selected three rappers who have proven behind their bars that they can really whoop you if they need to.

Videos by VICE

3 Rappers Who Can Definitely Mess You up in a Fight

50 Cent

Play video

Once you learn that 50 Cent has hands, all of the incessant trolling makes a lot more sense. Close friends and news outlets like XXL have vouched for his skills as a boxer. He was so nice that he was fighting in the Junior Olympics. “I started boxing at 12, and I was above weight for my age, so they put me in the ring with adults. When you’re fighting all the time, it gives you the ability to fight without getting angry,” 50 once said.

Clearly, his antagonism is fueled by the fact that he can knock his enemies out if they ever press an issue.

MIKE

Play video

“That’s my bad puttin’ hands on that nerd n***a/I’m just used to tryna dance, n***as learn quicker,” MIKE rapped on “man in the mirror”. There have been rumors swirling that the underground darling beat up fellow rapper and former friend Medhane. They had split ways after Medhane was accused of sexual assault back in 2020.

“Also, any interaction I’ve had with Medhane since I was notified about the situation has been holding him accountable and letting him know he’s responsible for hurting this woman. And I think anybody that loved or cared for him or has love and care for people should do the same,” MIKE said at the time. If nothing else, the Burning Desire rapper stands on his principles.

Lupe Fiasco

Play video

The samurai practice isn’t just aesthetic. He’s not some nerd who made a song about skateboarding. Lupe Fiasco comes from a deep martial arts discipline, practicing since he was three years old.

“The story is, my family business is the martial arts,” he told Noisey in 2019. “My father had martial arts schools in Chicago for 40 years. He started doing martial arts when he was in his early teens. He could have been world judo champion if he didn’t hurt his shoulder… or as his sensei said, ‘If he had trained a bit more.’” Next time you see Lupe swinging his sword, know that he’ll really use it.