You Have More Control Over Your Dreams Than You Think

Most people wake up, remember a flash of something strange from the night before, and move on with their morning. It’s always, “all I know is that my dreams were weird,” then forgotten by the time you’ve poured your coffee. Science thinks that’s a mistake.

Researchers at IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca in Italy spent four years collecting over 3,300 dream and waking reports from 207 adults, published in Communications Psychology. Every morning, participants recorded voice memos describing whatever was running through their heads before waking up. Throughout the day, random text message prompts triggered more recordings of their waking experiences. Three AI language models then scored everything across 16 dimensions—vividness, emotional intensity, bizarreness, social interaction, and more.

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The findings are hard to dismiss.

People who believed dreams were meaningful reported richer, more vivid, more content-heavy dreams. People who wrote them off as random brain static reported duller ones. The researchers can’t say definitively which direction the arrow points—does the belief produce the dream, or does the dream produce the belief? Either way, the relationship is consistent and measurable.

Your Daily Experience Affects Your Nightly Dreams

Mind-wandering during the day also showed up as a factor. People whose thoughts drifted freely while awake produced dream reports full of setting changes and bizarre sequences. Sleep quality, interestingly, had almost nothing to do with it.

The researchers also looked at what happened to dreams during Italy’s COVID-19 lockdown in spring 2020. Eighty people kept dream diaries for two weeks, one under full restrictions, one as things loosened up. The dreams got darker and heavier, full of references to being trapped and limited. Years later, tracking the same population, those themes had largely disappeared. Stress leaves a mark on the sleeping brain. It also, eventually, lifts.

The research is observational, so no one’s claiming causation. But the bigger picture is compelling. Your waking personality, your relationship with your own mind, and the world you’re living in all leave fingerprints on what happens when you close your eyes. The person in the dream and the person living the life are more connected than previously understood.

For anyone who’s ever woken up from a dream so vivid it took a few seconds to locate reality again, you get it.