Why Even Small Decisions Feel Exhausting (and 5 Ways to Fix It)

Did you know that making too many choices can lead to an experience known as decision fatigue? Yes—it’s a real thing, and it can cause burnout and other mental health issues. Here’s how to overcome it.

What Is Decision Fatigue?

Decision fatigue is exactly what it sounds like: the intense mental exhaustion that comes with facing excessive decisions.

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According to Jessica Steinman, LMFT, Chief Clinical Officer at No Matter What Recovery, “Decision fatigue occurs when a person has too many decisions to make, whether in a day or over a longer period.”

“Our brains don’t have the wherewithal to analyze so many decisions we have to make; as a result, our ability to weigh options, regulate emotions, and make thoughtful choices declines,” she explains. “This can lead to people making knee-jerk choices, isolating, or feeling defeated.”

Unfortunately, decision fatigue can negatively impact your mental health, leading to burnout and other issues.

“When you feel drained or are physically and mentally exhausted, you’re likely to feel anxious, irritable, and really in a bad mood,” says Steinman. “Another important thing to know is that decision fatigue can lead to behavior issues, something I see with my own clients. I’ve seen people procrastinate, completely shut themselves down, and overeat from a long list of responsibilities.”

Even the most ambitious, hard-working individuals can lose themselves to decision fatigue. In fact, Steinman shares, it sometimes causes people to give up on their dreams or succumb to overwhelm.

5 Ways to Defeat Decision Fatigue

As harmful as decision fatigue might be, there are ways to overcome it. Here are five tips for giving your brain a much-needed break.

1. Add More Structure to Your Life

The more structured you are, the fewer small decisions you will have to make in your daily life. For example, following the same morning routine eliminates the need to decide on what to eat, when to hit the gym, what time to shower, etc.

“What I’ve seen work is ensuring you have structure—this is so important, and it’s something I work on with my own clients,” says Steinman. “Try to reduce ancillary things and stick to a routine that is consistent with limited options. Having structure will maintain mental energy for more pressing choices you might need to make.”

2. Make Important Decisions First

Save your mental energy for the important decisions, and leave the trivial choices for when you’re more depleted.

“If you need to make critical decisions, try to do that as early as possible—when you are fresh after a good night’s rest,” says Steinman. “Focus on the more mentally demanding choices and get those out of the way.”

3. Set Boundaries

Boundaries are often the answer to most mental health concerns. When you set limits for yourself, you protect your own energy and mental well-being.

“Boundaries are a form of self-care; if you use them for that (self-care), use them to make choices,” says Steinman. “Ask yourself what is most important and what needs to be taken care of now, and what can wait?”

4. Take Intentional Breaks

When you start to feel mentally or energetically exhausted by decision fatigue, let yourself rest.

“Simple but important, step away for a few minutes and take a break,” Steinman recommends. “In the middle of the day, our brains can benefit from a reset. I know it’s something we hear all the time, but go for a walk, take deep breaths, these work.”

5. Practice Self-Compassion

Being kind to yourself is one of the most important and quickest ways to move through difficult times. If you’re constantly shaming yourself for your exhaustion, you’ll stay stuck in it.

“Give yourself some grace when fatigue sets in, don’t be quick to judge yourself,” says Steinman. “We all have a limit, and when we reach that, it’s ok to be kind to yourself and recognize that you can restart again.”