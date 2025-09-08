How to Handle Burnout Without Losing Your Mind

It seems everyone I talk to today (myself included) is struggling with burnout. Whether it’s their demanding careers, jam-packed social schedules, or their mere existence in this world, they’re lacking inspiration and fulfillment, merely trying to stay afloat.

During my “morning pages” today (my desperate attempt to work through my months-long writer’s block via The Artist’s Way), I caught myself writing the lines: “I don’t have much of myself left to give. I don’t wear humaness as gracefully as others.”

Through this stream of consciousness, I discovered just how emotionally and mentally exhausted I really am, not due to anything or anyone in particular, but rather a mirage of life stressors piling on.

I often wonder how other people make it look so easy. They remember birthdays and anniversaries, have the money (and energy) to attend every baby shower and bachelorette party, to book a flight and visit a friend, or schedule a FaceTime catch-up call after a 10-hour work day.

How?

How to Deal With Burnout

I’ve been stuck in this perpetual loop of just simply surviving for the past several months, only meeting my basic human needs. Did I eat today? Yes. Did I move my body? Not as much as I wanted to, but yeah, sure. Did I earn enough money to cover rent and groceries and utilities and car payments and that bridesmaid dress I still need to order? Barely, but yes.

It’s exhausting, but complaining just makes me feel like a victim. Many of us are in the same boat, and some are navigating far rockier waters. So, who am I to wallow?

Still, we all deserve better than this. We deserve to live our lives, not just make it through each day.

Thankfully, there are ways to win back your time and make the most of it.

Introducing to you…the STOP method.

What Is the STOP Method?

Created by Dan Bruce, career expert and founder of Pressreacher, the STOP method helps you disconnect from your work and cultivate a healthier work-life balance. It involves four steps: shutting down from work, tracking your success, offloading extra work, and plugging into the present moment. Hence, the acronym: S.T.O.P.

According to Peter Duris, CEO and Co-founder at Kickresume, “The STOP method is a great way for remote workers to shut off from work and create a healthy balance between [their] job and home life. It can be easy to get swept away at work, which can lead to blurring the lines between your free time and working hours.”

How to Utilize the STOP Method

To fully integrate the STOP method into your daily life, you must be as committed to your overall health and well-being as you are to your work/money. Trust me, I know these go hand-in-hand, as we often require money for health-related expenses, like appointments, medications, healthy food, a roof over our heads…

But your health also requires you to slow down and rest at the end of a long day.

“Regularly working late into the evening can lead to burnout,” said Duris. “You should give yourself time to unwind—whether that means spending quality time with family and friends, or enjoying your personal hobbies.”

Though it might be tempting to “get ahead” for the next workday or stay on late to earn some extra bucks, making this a habit will only burn you out, leading to more serious consequences down the line. Instead, follow the STOP method and allow yourself to put off tasks for tomorrow. Make note of your wins for the day, and truly ground yourself in the present moment.

“While it can feel like you’re keeping on top of things by replying to emails outside of work hours, you may actually be creating more stress for yourself,” Duris said. “Having enough personal time to switch off is important when it comes to productivity at work.”