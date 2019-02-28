‘Captain Marvel’ Review-Bombing Campaign Shows How Crowdsourcing Went Wrong

It’s metrics versus the people today on Waypoints. Patrick just wanted to know which movies are worth seeing, but he’s shocked by how much Rotten Tomatoes has become a front for the most asinine battles in the culture war. Meanwhile, Rob has been listening to Mike Duncan’s Revolutions podcast, particularly his series on the French Revolution. It’s a good telling of an incredibly complicated story, but does the framework of a story about revolutions, with protagonists and tragic heroes, have an inherently conservative bent? Finally, Danielle is fascinated by the strange ritual of the NFL Combine, and the weird ways it attempts to use physical measurements to predict future performance.

