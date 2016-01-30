VICE
Cardamom Cookies Recipe

Servings: 3
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 teaspoons ground cardamom
¾ cup chopped hazelnuts or almonds
⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 375°F. In a mixer, food processor, or mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the cardamom and mix to incorporate.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine salt and flour and then add to the butter mixture. Stir lightly to incorporate. Add the nuts and stir lightly. Scoop out tablespoon-sized amounts of dough and roll into balls.
  3. Place on a parchment or Silpat-lined cookie sheet, leaving about an inch in between. Bake for 15 minutes until toasty brown.
  4. Let the cookies cool completely and then toss in the powdered sugar to coat. Store them in an air-tight container.

