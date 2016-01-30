Cardamom Cookies Recipe

Servings: 3
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 teaspoons ground cardamom
¾ cup chopped hazelnuts or almonds
⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Heat oven to 375°F. In a mixer, food processor, or mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the cardamom and mix to incorporate.
- In a separate bowl, combine salt and flour and then add to the butter mixture. Stir lightly to incorporate. Add the nuts and stir lightly. Scoop out tablespoon-sized amounts of dough and roll into balls.
- Place on a parchment or Silpat-lined cookie sheet, leaving about an inch in between. Bake for 15 minutes until toasty brown.
- Let the cookies cool completely and then toss in the powdered sugar to coat. Store them in an air-tight container.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.