It Pains Me To Say This But You Should Watch Cardi B’s Carpool Karaoke

Look, this hurts me more than it hurts you, but you should stop what you’re doing and watch Cardi B’s edition of Carpool Karaoke. James Corden? Kind of the worst! But Cardi B is obviously just delightful, and I’ll take any chance to just listen to her talk and do her thing. There is something that feels right about Cardi shouting at kids to “stay in school” out a car window while she sings the opening lines to “Money.” It basically cancels out the James Corden of it all, which makes the whole thing a net positive. I hate to admit this but you can’t help but sing along to “Bodak Yellow,” even with Corden at the wheel.