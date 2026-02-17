Happy Tuesday—and Happy New Moon!

We have officially started a new lunar cycle. Right now, the moon is at around 0% illumination from the sun. During this phase, we can’t see the moon from Earth. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t still up there! It’s just not visible to us.

The new moon—and new lunar cycle—represents a fresh start and clean slate.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 17, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the new moon in Aquarius, an independent, philanthropic air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 17, the moon is 0.24 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the New Moon Phase?

The new moon phase is the first phase of the lunar cycle. It symbolizes fresh starts, opportunity, and new beginnings. During this day-long phase, the moon has around 0% illumination from the sun.

As NASA reports, “This is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side of the moon facing the sun and the night side facing Earth. In this phase, the moon is in the same part of the sky as the sun and rises and sets with the sun. Not only is the illuminated side facing away from the Earth, [but] it’s also up during the day!”

“Remember, in this phase, the moon doesn’t usually pass directly between Earth and the sun, due to the inclination of the moon’s orbit,” NASA continues. “It only passes near the sun from our perspective on Earth.”

New Moon in Aquarius

Today’s new moon occurs in the air sign of Aquarius, a progressive, humanitarian sign.

According to Astroseek, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

New Moon Symbolism

The new moon is the first phase of the lunar cycle. As such, it symbolizes fresh starts and new beginnings. You might find yourself feeling especially hopeful and inspired during this time. Many people use the new moon to “manifest” their dreams and set intentions for the cycle ahead.