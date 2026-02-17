Zillow Launches Zillow for Warcraft (For Real)

To celebrate the long-awaited arrival of player housing in World of Warcraft, Blizzard has teamed up with Zillow to help showcase a curated collection of houses on the brand-new Zillow for Warcraft website.

Browse Azeroth’s Housing MArket on Zillow for Warcraft

World of Warcraft may have launched more than twenty years ago, but the MMO is still going strong and is about to release another epic expansion. The Midnight pre-purchase bonuses and pre-release patches have finally added player housing to the Blizzard MMO and offered members of the Horde and Alliance somewhere to rest their heads when they aren’t adventuring.

Unlike the Garrisons of Warlords of Draenor, the housing in Midnight is purely cosmetic and highly customizable. Players can place furniture, hang raid trophies, and even choose the biome their home resides in.

To help celebrate this milestone, Zillow launched a new microsite called Zillow for Warcraft. Anyone who is familiar with Zillow likely knows what to expect from an Azeroth-themed version of the home-browsing site. Zillow for Warcraft is a custom microsite that allows anyone to browse a curated collection of in-game homes from Azeroth.

The site highlights a mix of player-favorite housing creations and early looks at Blizzard-built homes, inspired by iconic Warcraft styles such as Stormwind townhouses and Horde-influenced bungalows. Select homes are featured with a Showcase-inspired experience, including 3D tours and SkyTour-style visuals, offering an immersive way to explore standout designs.

The site features two real estate ‘agents.’ Auriella Lightbeam for the Alliance and Grak’zul the Stable-Master for the Horde.

“Player housing has sparked an extraordinary wave of creativity in World of Warcraft, and the passion our community has poured into shaping their own spaces is nothing short of inspiring,” said Monica Austin, Chief Marketing Officer of Blizzard Entertainment. “Partnering with Zillow allowed us to take that excitement even further—creating an experience that feels playful, intuitive, and tailor‑made for our players. Together, we’ve built something that celebrates the unique ways players express themselves in Azeroth and the joy of finally carving out a place in the world they call home.”

That said, the site is just for fun and you cannot actually purchase or claim plots through Zillow for Warcraft. There are no transactions, no prices, and no Zestimates.

Claim Free Loot from Zillow for Warcraft

As part of the collaboration, World of Warcraft players can unlock in-game items, including a Zillow-inspired doormat and a decorative vase of flowers. To claim the gifts, players should go to Zillow for Warcraft, visit the Home or About page, and scroll down to the Housewarming Gift heading.

From there, players can click Claim Loot to connect to Battle.net and unlock the welcome mat. Once claimed, these items appear in your in-game collections tab and can be placed in any player-owned residence.

World of Warcraft is available now on PC. The Midnight expansion launches March 2, 2026.