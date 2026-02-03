Chappell Roan Fortnite Skins Revealed: Release Date, Bundle Items & Pricing

The rumored Chappell Roan Fortnite collab has officially been revealed by Epic Games and is coming to the battle royale soon. Here is what the Chappell Roan Fortnite skins look like, and all the cosmetic items included in her bundle.

Chappell Roan Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Epic Games has finally confirmed Chappell Roan is the next Fortnite Festival Season 13 headliner. The Grammy-winning artist will be available in the new Heartcore Music Pass, which features two Chappell Roan Fortnite skins based on her Pink Pony Club tour attire.

However, players will also be able to purchase the Roan of Arc Fortnite skin in the item shop, which features her iconic Knight Armor outfit she wore at the 2024 VMAs during her “Good Luck Babe!” live performance. For your convenience, here is what the Chappell Roan Fortnite skins look like in-game so you can get a closer look at the anticipated cosmetics.

Roan of Arc Fortnite Skin (Item Shop)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Chappell Roan Skin (Heartcore Music Pass)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Chappell Roan Fortnite Bundle Items & Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned above, there will be two Chappell Roan bundles that players will be able to purchase. The ‘Roan of Arc’ Fortnite bundle will feature her knight skin, pickaxe, emote, and a Pink Pony Club sidekick, which leaked earlier this month.

The second bundle is the Fortnite Festival Heartcore Music Pass. The bundle features her Pink Pony Club outfit she wore on tour, as well as various Midwest Princess–themed instrument cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here are all Chappell Roan Fortnite cosmetic items and potential pricing:

Roan of Arc Bundle: 3, 200 to 3,500 V-Bucks Roan of Arc (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks Flaming Sword (Picaxe): 800 V-Bucks Femininomenon (Emote): 500 V-Bucks Pink Pony (Sidekick): 1, 500 V-Bucks

3, 200 to 3,500 V-Bucks Heartcore Music Pass: 1,400 V-Bucks (Or Free with Fortnite Crew) Chappell Roan (Pink Pony Fit) Chappell Roan (Pink Pony Fit Red) Midwest Princess Keytar (Instrument) Midwest Princess Drumset (Instrument) Midwest Princess Microphone (Instrument)

1,400 V-Bucks (Or Free with Fortnite Crew)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Chappell Roan Fortnite skin release date is Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. The new crossover will launch alongside the Fortnite v39.40 update, which will bring many new changes to the battle royale.

To make it easy to track, here is a table that shows when the Chappell Roan crossover goes live in each region.

Chappell Roan Fortnite Release Times by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 6:00 AM February 5 North America (ET) 9:00 AM February 5 Canada (ET) 9:00 AM February 5 United Kingdom (GMT) 2:00 PM February 5 Europe (CET) 3:00 PM February 5 Japan (JST) 11:00 PM February 5 Brazil (BRT) 11:00 AM February 5 Australia (AEDT)* 1:00 AM February 6

Finally, it should be pointed out that pricing has not yet been confirmed by Epic Games. The prices listed earlier are based on previous Fortnite Festival Music Pass costs. It’s also not clear whether the Chappell Roan bundle will include additional items, as Epic teased “and more” on their official site.