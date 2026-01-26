Charli XCX Is Ready to Move on From ‘Brat’ As She Gears Up for ‘The Moment’

Fans, mark your calendars: Charli XCX’s forthcoming film, The Moment, is scheduled for a January 30 release in the U.S. While the mockumentary centers on the experience of releasing and touring for Brat, Charli wants to move on from her global pop sensation persona.

The film is directed by Aidan Zamiri and co-stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, and more. There are also cameos by Rachel Sennott, Kylie Jenner, and Julia Fox as fictionalized versions of themselves. Charli also stars as a fictionalized version of herself as she prepares for a tour. The film features real footage from the 2024 Brat Tour interspersed with scripted backstage scenes.

Brat will most likely remain a touchstone of pop culture for years to come. But Charli XCX revealed that she’s ready for the phenomenon to take a bow.

“Right now, I’m like—like me in the film—I’m really wanting Brat to stop,” she said on January 23, while addressing the crowd at Sundance Film Festival. “I think for all of us as artists, it’s like, you wanna challenge yourself, and you wanna totally switch the creative soup that you’re in and go and live in a different bowl for a while or whatever, you know?”

Working on The Moment with Zamiri seems to have allowed Charli an outlet to “live in a different bowl.” But the film is still centered on Brat despite its fabrications. Furthermore, she noted at the Sundance Q&A that she wants to do more films with different directors.

“I really just want to work with these incredible directors like Aidan [Zamiri], Gregg Araki, Cathy Yan, like who I feel like I can just live completely different lives with,” she continued.

After the U.S. premiere of The Moment, Charli XCX has another project dropping. On February 13, her soundtrack to Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film will be released. Three singles have already dropped: “House” featuring John Cale, “Chains of Love”, and “Wall of Sound”. This project is an obvious shift away from Brat. The more industrial elements create an unsettling landscape for the notoriously intense story.

Meanwhile, Charli posted an essay on her Substack in November 2025 where she reflected on how Brat made her feel. Essentially, it was so draining that she was worried she’d never make music again.

“[By the end of Brat] I sort of felt like I was squeezing blood from a stone, trying to get every last drop of liquid life out of an idea I had already been sat with for years prior,” she wrote. “I still love [Brat], don’t get me wrong, but I was itching to move on and was simultaneously frustrated that I was so depleted that I couldn’t.”

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images