ChatGPT Has Seen a Blitz of New Releases Lately. Here’s Another.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s “Code Red” declaration earlier this month seemed fairly mild in the face of the dramatic language used by Altman to reportedly fret about Google Gemini’s ascendance in an internal, company-wide memo.

ChatGPT 5.2, which launched to users on December 11, has been hyped as, ostensibly, a response to Gemini and fallout from the Code Red memo. AI updates are planned fairly far in advance, and I’d wager since before that memo went out, but then again who knows how long before the Code Red memo OpenAI has been fretting about Gemini.

Naming convention for generative AI model updates isn’t all that different from those of operating systems and other pieces of software. Increasing numbers after the decimal (5.1, 5.2, etc.) are for relatively minor updates, while increasing numbers before the decimal (16.0, 17.0, etc.) are for major updates.

When it launched in August 2025, ChatGPT 5.0 was a major revision. And then in ChatGPT 5.1, which came one month ago on November 12, OpenAI imbued the AI with a chattier attitude.

Even though ChatGPT has enjoyed for the past three years the advantage of being the AI that introduced people to AI, much in the same way that Uber and Netflix introduced people to ride sharing and television streaming, Gemini has Google’s omnipresence in hardware and software, plus its ludicrously deep pockets.

ChatGPT 5.2 may not be a major release, but it takes aim at the skills that AI use for what OpenAI calls “professional knowledge work.” That means it’s better at rationalizing and solving complex tasks.

If you haven’t checked in with ChatGPT lately, you’ll find that there are now three models: Instant (for fast answers), Thinking (for complex tasks), and Pro (for even more complex tasks, although slower than Thinking).

With Altman’s decree that ChatGPT is to hold off on publishing tertiary features, like its recent in-chat apps, and focus on the core aspects of AI usage, it’ll be interesting to see the AI race grow even hotter.