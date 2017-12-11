Cheeseburger Spring Rolls Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|500 grams ground beef

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying

5 ½ ounces|150 grams gherkins, finely chopped

½ cup|120 grams yellow mustard

⅓ cup|100 grams ketchup

8 slices|6 ounces|160 grams American cheese, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 packet medium-sized spring roll wrappers

Directions

Form beef into 4 equal-sized patties. Season the outside all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet and cook the patties, flipping once, until medium, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate and refrigerate until completely cool. Crumble the beef patties into a large bowl and add in the gherkins, mustard, ketchup, cheese, and onion and mix well to combine. In a small bowl, mix the flour with 1 tablespoon of water. Take one spring roll wrapper and arrange it so that one corner is facing you. Place about 2 tablespoons of filling at the bottom of the wrapper and start rolling up. Stop when you’re halfway up, then fold the left and right corners in so that the roll looks like an envelope. Brush a little of the flour and water mixture on the final corner and roll the rest of the way. Heat 4-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, cook the egg rolls until golden and crispy, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then transfer to a platter to serve.

From The Cheeseburger Spring Roll Is So Wrong It’s Right

