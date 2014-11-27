Chef’s Night Out: Chuck Hughes of Le Bremner

In this episode of Chef’s Night Out, we hang out with one of Montreal’s most famous chefs—Chuck Hughes—and the key crew at his fantastic seafood-heavy basement restaurant Le Bremner. Along with his energetic chef de cuisine Danny Smiles and lovably eccentric bartender Vito Ciocca, Chuck takes us for a wild night in Montreal. It starts at Barocco, a warm and rustic cocktail and snack spot in Old Montreal.

We follow that up with a feast at Derek Damann’s amazing gastropub-style restaurant, Maison Publique. And to cleanse our palates, we get a few rounds of cocktails in giant pineapples at Le Mal Necessaire, the new hotspot in Chinatown. In true Chef’s Night Out fashion, we top it all off with a party at Le Bremner early the next morning. So, enjoy it! We sure did.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!

Season 4 Episode 39 of Chef’s Night Out. Watch more