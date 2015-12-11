Chef’s Night Out: Manila

We head to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for this episode of Chef’s Night Out. Justin Sarabia, the chef and owner of Rural Kitchen of Liliw, Laguna creates food influenced by the cooking of his lola, or grandmother. Justin and friends head out for the night in Manila, beginning at Nikkei, a restaurant that serves Peruvian-Japanese cuisine, and then on to a speakeasy called Alcohol by Volume, a pregame to the one of the best parts of eating in Manila: street food. After lots of street food enjoyed with beer and gin, Justin heads back to his restaurant to cook sisig, a Filipino favorite made from pig’s face. While the food in this Chef’s Night Out is great, it’s really the ride in Vin Diesel’s Jeepney that sets it apart from the rest.