Chess Pie Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 2 hours
Ingredients
Videos by VICE
For the pie crust:
2 ½ cups|350 grams all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoons kosher salt
¼ teaspoon granulated sugar
10 ounces|283 grams unsalted butter, cubed
for the lemon buttermilk pie filling:
1 Meyer lemon, zested
1 ½ cups|320 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|35 grams all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons cornmeal
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 each large eggs
¾ cup|177 ml buttermilk
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- First make the pie crust. To prepare the crust, pulse the dry ingredients with the butter in a food processor until it resembles pea gravel. Place in a large bowl, and add 9-12 tablespoons of ice water. Mix by hand until just combined. Divide into two dough balls, wrap with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 hour. Roll 1 of the chilled doughs on a well-floured surface, and reserve the other dough in the freezer for a future pie. Place the rolled-out dough in desired baking dish.
- To prepare the filling, whisk all dry ingredients together in a large bowl, then add all wet ingredients. Whisk until smooth.
- Pour the filling into the prepared shell, and bake at 350°F for 30-40 minutes, until slightly puffed. Allow to cool completely.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.