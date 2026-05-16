1990s Game Boy Platformer Is Getting Reimagined for Nintendo Switch

This old-school arcade and Game Boy title is making a surprise return to modern hardware with an exciting list of updates and key features.

Tumblepop Returns As Tumblepop: Memories in 2026

More than three decades after its original release, Tumblepop is returning to gamers as Tumblepop: Memories on the Nintendo Switch this year.

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The original Tumblepop released in arcades in 1991 and later was ported to Game Boy for a home release in 1992. The game features exciting platforming action and players take on the role of two ghosthunters who use vacuums to suck up ghouls and then spit them back out to do damage.

“Released in 1991 by Data East, ‘TumblePop’ is a quintessential action arcade game of its era. It combines a fast pace and puzzle-like fun within a comical and upbeat atmosphere. Players take on the role of characters reminiscent of ‘Ghostbusters,’ using vacuum cleaner-style weapons to suck in various monsters and fire them back to defeat enemies and clear stages. This simple yet addictive “Suction → Launch” control scheme was immensely popular among arcade users at the time.”

The new spin on the game is developed by CRT Games and published by Daewon Media Game Lab and aims to deliver updated visuals and modernized controls. The game will support up to two-player cooperative play and will feature both the original 1991 Arcade version and the 1992 Game Boy version for fans looking to relive the nostalgia.

In addition to replaying the original experience, there will also be brand-new stages and modes for gamers to explore. Here is the full list of all the key features included in the 2026 release:

Arcade Remake – The main game mode, offering a modern reinterpretation of the original with support for up to two-player cooperative play.

Arcade Ver. (1991) – The original stage-clear arcade experience from 1991, supporting up to two-player cooperative play.

Game Boy Ver. (1992) – The 1992 handheld version optimized for single-player stage-clear action.

Survival – A high-stakes survival mode with only one life—one single mistake leads to Game Over.

Boss Rush – A challenge mode where you face a continuous stream of powerful bosses.

Tum-Tum – A classic arcade-style action mode where you absorb and shoot enemies to collect coins in auto-scrolling stages.

Hi-Scoreboard – Compete with players worldwide in real-time, with your best scores registered on the global online ranking board.

Gallery – Browse through various historical materials, including arcade flyers, concept art, and the soundtrack.

Options – Customize your gameplay environment by adjusting language, graphics, sound, controls, and vibration settings.

At this time, pre-orders have not opened yet and a price has not been revealed. That said, retro gaming fans should be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Tumblepop: Memories and other retro gaming revivals.

Tumblepop: Memories releases in 2026 for Nintendo Switch.