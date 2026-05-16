New Nintendo 3DS Option Brings a 90s Look To The Handheld

Two small, but passionate teams have come together to offer Nintendo 3DS fans a brand new style to put on their Nintendo handheld devices.

The Nintendo 3DS Gets Its First Widely Available Clear Shell

The Nintendo 3DS is one of the most iconic handheld devices of all time and boasts an incredible stable of games. Thanks to its comfortable build and library of titles, many retro gaming fans still keep the device in active rotation.

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Gamers who would like to give their 3DS a new look will soon be able to give the device a 90s style transparent shell thanks to a new project from KendyLabs and Raretro Consoles. The pair teamed up to launch KLRR Shells, which are custom clear replacement shells designed for Nintendo handheld consoles.

“Built from the ground up and with zero outside funding, this partnership was formed with a single goal: to create something the industry hasn’t seen before. Clear housing shells for the Nintendo 3DS console line. Each shell is handcrafted and the result of extensive research and development, countless iterations, and a relentless focus on precision.”

At the moment clear shells are the focus, but there is a chance that colored or tinted shells could be added to the product line in the future. The team assures shoppers that their shells are UV resistant and designed to maintain clarity over time. That means that they shouldn’t take on a yellow look over time.

Prices will vary by kit depending on production difficulty, piece count, finishing requirements, and overall complexity. That said, a complete KLRR shell kit will be priced lower than the typical cost of sourcing a good-condition replacement shell from a donor console. Full pricing details should become available in the coming weeks as the product launch arrives.

It’s also worth noting that installing the KLRR Shells will require some skill. The installation process is considered advanced. It involves opening your console and transferring internal components. Depending on the model, this can take 45 minutes to 2+ hours and requires patience and care. KLRR does not take responsibility for any damage that occurs during disassembly, installation, or reassembly, so builders should proceed with caution.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming news and updates.

The KLRR Shell kits for Nintendo 3DS will launch in May 2026. There are no pre-orders available and sales will be first come, first served when the products launch.