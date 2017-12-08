Chicken Cordon Bleu Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the chicken:

4 chicken fillets, pounded flat

12 slices|220 grams Emmental Cheese

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

chili powder, to taste

4 slices|350 grams lardo de Colonatta

3-4 Thai chilies, thinly sliced

Videos by VICE

for the breading:

2 cups|280 grams all-purpose flour

2 cups|150 grams panko breadcrumbs

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

for frying:

1 cup|250 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions

Working with 1 piece of chicken at a time, take 3 slices of the cheese and place them in the middle of your cutlet. Season with salt, pepper, and chili powder. Sprinkle with some chiles, too. Wrap it all together and wrap a piece of the lardo around it. Repeat with remaining chicken breasts. Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow dishes. Working with one piece of chicken at a time, dip in the flour, then the eggs, allowing the excess to drip off. Coat it in breadcrumbs and repeat with the remaining chickens. Heat the oven to 350°F. Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes. Be sure to baste each side with some of the oil as you cook it so you get a really great golden color. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake the chicken for an additional 10 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before serving with more slices of chiles on the top.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.