Chicken Piccata with Spinach Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1 pound|450 grams)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|85 grams all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons|90 ml extra-virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup|125 ml white wine

1 cup|250 ml chicken stock

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

5 ounces|140 grams baby spinach

¼ cup|40 grams capers

1 lemon, halved, plus wedges to serve

Directions

Place the chicken thighs in a plastic bag and, using a meat tenderizer, pound until ¼-inch thick. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow dish and dredge the chicken completely in the flour. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the chicken, flipping once, until golden, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add the garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the white wine and cook until reduced by half, 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and cook until slightly thick, 3 to 4 minutes, then add the butter, one cube at a time, until emulsified. Stir in the spinach and capers and cook until the spinach has wilted, 2 minutes more. Add the chicken back to the skillet and squeeze in the juice from the lemon halves. Continue to cook until the chicken is cooked through, 2 minutes more. To serve, divide the spinach among plates and top with the chicken. Spoon the sauce over the top and serve with the lemon wedges.

