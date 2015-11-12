Growing Up Skating the Streets of Sydney with Chima Ferguson

Beginning this season, we at Epicly Later’d wanted to branch out internationally. Tired of filming pros next to their infinity pools in Los Angeles, we needed to branch out and get some skaters from other lands.

I wanted to not only find out out about the skaters themselves, but who some of the people that influenced them were and what the scene was like in their countries. So we hopped on a long flight to Sydney, Australia, and caught up with rising star Chima Ferguson. We spent a week with his brother and his mates, learning what we could.

Videos by VICE

—Patrick O’Dell