Chocolate Peppermint Cake Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|120 ml whole milk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 large egg white

½ teaspoon peppermint extract

powdered sugar, for dusting

crushed candy canes, for decorating

Directions

Heat your oven to 350°F. Whisk together your flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add in your milk and ⅓ cup|79 ml warm water and mix to combine, then beat in your vegetable oil and eggs, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Mix in your peppermint extract and scrape down the sides of the bowl one more time. Butter and grease a 10-inch springform pan well. Pour your batter into your pan, then place the pan on a lined baking sheet (the cake will ooze out a little and you don’t want it all over your oven). Bake until set, about 20-25 minutes. Allow your cake to cool completely before decorating with powdered sugar and/or crushed candy canes. This cake will keep well, covered and at room temperature, for up to three days.

From 5 Ways to Frost a Cake for People Who Hate Frosting Cakes

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.